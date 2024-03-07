Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Votes to Pass Six Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Bills

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has voted to pass six Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills. Included in this package are a number of provisions that Blunt-Rochester championed including measures that will invest in community-based violence intervention and prevention programs, aim to make our supply chains more resilient, and offer programs that include vocational and skills training to help returning citizens get employed. The package of bills now heads to the Senate for passage.

Additional Information from the Office of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester:

Key provisions championed by Blunt Rochester included in the first six Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills:

Affordable Housing: The package includes a more than 20% increase to the Pathway to Removing Obstacles (PRO) Housing Grant program after Blunt Rochester successfully led the effort to save the program from being cut by House Republicans.

Community Health Centers: The package includes crucial reauthorization for Community Health Centers until the end of 2024. Blunt Rochester is leading the bipartisan reauthorization of this vital program for funding for these Community Health Centers, which would last for five years.

National Health Service Corps: The package includes reauthorization of the National Health Service Corps until the end of 2024, a critical program Blunt Rochester is championing to address health workforce shortages across Delaware and the nation.

Supply Chain Resiliency: The package obligates funds to establish a supply chain resiliency office at the Department of Commerce to support a whole-of-government effort to effectively compete with China and counter foreign adversaries. This office will be critical for U.S. national security and economic competitiveness and is an effort Blunt Rochester has championed through the bipartisan Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act and bipartisan supply chains appropriations letters.

Clean Drinking Water: The package directs the Environmental Protection Agency to implement the Low-Income Water Assistance Program, championed and created by Blunt Rochester in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative: The package includes $50 million for the program to address community violence. Blunt Rochester co-led efforts to robustly fund community violence intervention programs as part of her Break the Cycle of Violence legislation.

Second Chance Initiatives: The package fully funds the First Step Act programs, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for justice-involved individuals, which Blunt Rochester requested as Second Chance Caucus co-chair. Programs include vocational and skills training to help returning citizens get employed. It also includes $117 million for reentry programs that support justice-involved youth and returning citizens through the Second Chance Act.

Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester: “One of Congress’ core responsibilities is to fund the government so that it can continue to serve the American people and serve them well. I was proud to join a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues in voting to pass the first tranche of appropriations bills today that reauthorize critical federal programs and agencies, boost our economy, and improve the quality of life for families across the country…

I look forward to getting this package, along with the final six appropriations bills, across the finish line in a bipartisan way so that we can implement these incredible investments across the First State.”