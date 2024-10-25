Construction on Shared-Use Path Along Crisfield Hwy Underway in Somerset County

Maryland Transportation crews began work last week on the next phase of the 12-mile shared-use path that will run parallel to Maryland 413/Crisfield Highway from Route 13 to the Big Annemessex River in Somerset County.

The path is a pedestrian and bicycle path and also includes a parking lot, new signage and pavement markings. There will also be erosion control and stormwater management improvements, landscaping and lighting in the parking area.

Crews will work weekdays from 7am to 6pm – and construction is expected to be completed in 2027.