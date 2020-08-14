Construction Worker Dies in Tragic Accident at Beebe’s New Surgical Hospital Construction Site

A worker at the construction site on Warrington Road for the new Beebe surgical center died after he was struck by a fully-extended boom last Thursday morning, August 6. The 41-year-old was taken by ambulance to Beebe Hospital after the boom fell on him around 8 a.m. He later died at the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday on the construction site of our new hospital,” says Rick Schaffner, Beebe Healthcare CEO. “Beebe wishes to extend our sincerest sympathies to the individual’s family and coworkers for the loss of their loved one and friend,” he added.

The man worked for Fulgent Contracting Corporation. His death is currently being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, said this case is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are not releasing any information at this time.