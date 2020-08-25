Contractor Hurt At Lewes Construction Site

A contractor working at a home under construction in Lewes was hospitalized in critical condition after being hurt on the job, according to Delaware State Police.

Delaware State Police said the man was installing floor joists on the second floor of the structure in the Governors community in the 31,000-block of Temple Road Monday afternoon, when he lost his balance while standing on a two-by-four. He fell about 14 feet onto a concrete slab.

The 22-year-old Philadelphia man was flown to Christiana Hospital and was in critical condition.

State Police say the incident is still under investigation.