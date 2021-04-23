Controlled Emergency Landing at Wicomico County/Salisbury Regional Airport

Image courtesy MSP – Plane makes controlled emergency landing in field next to Wicomico County/Salisbury Regional Airport

At approximately 1100 hours the Maryland State Police received a call from Wicomico County Administrators that an private airplane declared an emergency upon taking off from the Wicomico County / Salisbury Regional Airport. The aircraft was said to be returning back to the airport. Shortly after notification, the aircraft in question conducted a power off controlled landing adjacent to the airport property.

Preliminary investigation reveals the single engine 1970 NAVION “H” departed the Salisbury – Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport via runway 32 when it experienced a loss of power. The pilot declared an emergency with the tower. In attempt to return to the airport, and upon realizing there was not enough lift to circle around, the pilot decided to set the aircraft down in an open field adjacent to the airport and outside the fenced area of the facility. The pilot successfully landed the aircraft with no further damage being incurred to the field or the aircraft. The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was not injured.

Troopers responded to the scene as well as fire and EMS personnel from the airport. The barrack Duty Officer made contact with MSP Headquarters and made direct contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reporting the incident. They were provided all information about the aircraft and the landing. It was also noted the Federal Aviation Administration would be responding to the scene to conduct their own investigation.

The aircraft is registered to Business Air Ventures, LLC in Georgetown Delaware.