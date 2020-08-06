Convicted Child Sex Abuser Gets 90 Years In Prison

A former Parsonburg man has been sentenced in Wicomico County to 90 years in prison for his conviction of four counts of sex abuse of a minor and other crimes.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Allan Willard Scarborough was sentenced Wednesday for his February conviction. Scarborough is also required to register as a Tier III sex offender and would be subject to lifetime supervision by Probation and Parole.

Prosecutors said Scarborough repeatedly sexually abused two victims under age 12 from 2008 to 2014 in Parsonburg.