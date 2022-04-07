Convicted Rapist Reaches Plea Agreement In Remaining Cases

(photo is WGMD archive photo)

A plea agreement will resolve remaining rape cases against a man who has already been sentenced to prison for sex offenses.

Clay Conaway was in Sussex County Superior Court Wednesday. According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, in a statement, the court imposed a protective order in the case so more will be heard from the state during and after sentencing.

As WGMD’s Mari Lou reported in 2019:

Clay Conaway has been sentenced to serve 5 years in prison. Judge Richard Stokes sentenced Conaway to 15 years suspended after 5 and that is subject to reductions because of good time, good conduct and other ways to lower a sentence like having a job or taking classes. After serving his sentence, Conaway will serve a year of home confinement followed by probation.

The defense argued before Judge Stokes for either home confinement or a short sentence and home confinement. The victim made a statement before the judge which was followed by the prosecution, which requested a sentence of 8 years in prison.

On September 27th, 2019 23 year old Clay Conaway of Georgetown was found guilty of the 4th degree rape of a 20 year old victim who he met through a dating app in 2018. The two chatted through social media but never met until June 20th when the rape occurred at Conaway’s home.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings released this statement Wednesday, April 6th:

The Court imposed a Protective Order in this case, so you will hear more from the State during and post-sentencing. Today brings to a close the last of six convictions for a serial rapist. We are endlessly grateful to the survivors for their courage coming forward—especially those who withstood outdated and unacceptable victim-shaming. Those survivors are the reason justice has arrived today, and why their attacker will remain in prison for years to come.”

