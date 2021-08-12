Cooling Centers Open In Wicomico Co.

A cooling center will be available in Salisbury for people who are looking to get out of the heat.

The Wicomico Youth and Civic Center Flanders Room will be available today between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday from noon until five p.m. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, and should bring along any food, beverages and medications.

Pets are not permitted.

Also, the MAC Senior Center on Progress Circle is open as a cooling center for people 50 and older, during business hours.

For more information, please CLICK HERE