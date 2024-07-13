Cooling Stations to Open in Sussex County on Monday

As temperatures begin to soar again into the mid and upper 90s, Sussex County will open several cooling stations beginning Monday to give the public a needed break from the heat and humidity. Cooling stations will be available through Wednesday at the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown from 8:30am to 4:30pm, South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, Greenwood Library and Milton Library. County paramedics will make stops at these locations to answer heat-related questions or concerns and free bottled water will be available. Remember to bring any medications or specialty items that you need.

Residents and visitors are urged to limit exposure outside, particularly during the hottest part of the day – roughly from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Those who must be outside should take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

Here are some hot weather safety tips:

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Lighter clothing deflects sunlight, and will not absorb heat like dark materials do;

Stay in properly ventilated areas;

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day;

Have plenty of water available. Avoid alcoholic beverages;

Be aware of the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and seek medical attention if necessary. Signs of heat cramps can include muscular pains and spasms from heavy exertion. Resting in a cooler area, taking occasional sips of water and stretching the muscle mildly can counter the effects of heat cramps. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are much more serious, and may require immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include a pale or flushed appearance, as well as headache and nausea. Heat stroke symptoms include rapidly increased body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid or weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing.

Be sure to check on friends, relatives and neighbors, particularly the elderly and young children, who may be at risk for exposure to the heat. Remember to give pets extra water, provide shade or bring them into a residence where temperatures are cooler.

It is also important to keep in mind that due to the higher temperatures and humidity expected in the area over the coming days, demand for electricity will increase. In an effort to reduce costs and avoid power shortages, Sussex County Emergency Management asks all residents and business operators in Sussex County to help conserve power to avoid outages.

You can help in the conservation of electricity by taking the following steps:

Set air conditioners to 80 degrees, or use fans instead, and minimize the opening of refrigerators and freezers;

Limit the use of electric water heaters and turn off non-essential appliances and lights;

Delay using high-energy appliances, such as washing machines and dryers, until after 8 p.m.;

Prepare light summer meals that require minimal, if any, cooking. Try using an outdoor grill or microwave oven instead of an electric range;

Keep window shades, blinds, or drapes closed to block the sunlight during the hottest portion of the day;

Move lamps, TVs and other heat sources away from air conditioner thermostats. Heat from those appliances is sensed by the thermostat and could cause an air conditioner to run longer than necessary;

Move furniture and other obstacles from in front of central air conditioning ducts to allow cooler air to circulate through rooms more freely.

Sussex County also reminds residents to use this opportunity to create a Safety Profile for their household and loved ones with the County’s free Smart911 service, which provides potentially critical, life-saving information to first responders in an emergency. Profiles can contain as much or as little information as users want, including details about their properties, special medical conditions and family

contacts. Visit www.smart911.com to get started.

Sussex County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the weather situation and issue updates as needed. For the latest information, please follow the County’s emergency management social media channels on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), at www.facebook.com/SussexCountyPublicSafety and

www.x.com/SussexCtyDE_EM.