Coons, Blunt Rochester, Harris Begin New Terms

A new Congress has been sworn in in Washington.

Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) have begun their third terms. Also, Congressman Andy Harris (R-Md. 1st) has been sworn in to another term. Harris has held that seat since 2011.

“It was an honor to be sworn in today to represent the people of Delaware for another term in the U.S. Senate. I am grateful for the chance to continue working with my colleagues, as well as the incoming Biden-Harris administration, to move Delaware forward and expand opportunities for people throughout our state,” Coons said in a statement Sunday. “With the COVID pandemic raging across our country and our nation deeply divided, we face pressing challenges – from recovering from a public health crisis and building back our economy to addressing structural racism and combatting climate change. I will keep working to overcome these challenges by seeking common ground and working together with my colleagues to pass real solutions that will make a difference in the lives of Delawareans.”