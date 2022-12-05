Cordova Domestic Escalates to Attempted Murder Charge

Image courtesy Talbot County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova, Maryland man has been arrested in North Carolina in connection with an attempted murder on Three Bridges Road in Cordova on Sunday afternoon. Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called for an assault and learned that a father-son domestic incident had occurred over a firearm. During an altercation, 19 year old Frank Ashe got into a vehicle and drove at and struck his father. The father got up and entered the home – followed by the son. As the two struggled – the father was shot – sustaining minor injuries. The son left and was eventually spotted on I-95 in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. After a chase by North Carolina Highway Patrol, Ashe, Junior was arrested. He is charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment and is waiting for an extradition hearing in North Carolina.