Coronavirus Activity on Increase in Delaware

Vulnerable communities (by census tract) – Fully vaccinated (by zip code)

Information as of 7/19/21 – Click the links above for the active maps at the My Healthy Community/DHSS website

Over the past several weeks Delaware has seen an increase in coronavirus activity statewide. Since June 24 the number of new positive cases has increased by 787 – an average of 32 new cases daily in the last 24 days. Last week Delaware Public Health said that while the numbers remain relatively low, the Delta or India variant is now the predominant variant strain in the state. Also the ages of those who are hospitalized is now mainly in the 18 to 54 grouping, the ages who remain below 50% with at least one dose of vaccine – and most who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated for the virus.

Right now Sussex County leads the state with the most hospitalized – with 12 people – and 1 critical. There are 30 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus – 5 are critical – the number of people in critical condition has been decreasing. New Castle County still leads with the number of new positive cases however the percentage of all positive tests has increased from 1.1% on June 24 to 2.0% on July 18.

There is a large disconnect between the CDC’s vaccination percentage and Delaware’s – which has to do with a variety of groups that report their numbers to the CDC but not the state and vice versa. President Biden’s goal was 70% of adults 18 and older at least partially vaccinated by July 4 – which by the CDC’s numbers Delaware reached. The CDC has Delaware at 71.5% (and 62.4% fully vaccinated in that same grouping). However, Delaware Public Health uses the information that is reported to the DelVAX program and does not include Delawareans who are vaccinated outside the state. It does include 12 to 15 year olds, who have only received vaccinations since May 10, and 16 and 17 year olds who have received vaccinations since April 5. According to Public Health – 62.8% of Delawareans 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated (56.1% – fully vaccinated)

There are still vaccination clinics set up throughout Delaware for people who have not yet been vaccinated – but most are now receiving vaccinations through pharmacies and the only vaccine coming into Delaware is from the Federal Provider Program(since June 3). Walmart and the like. Those numbers have declined greatly since the spring. When the vaccine was first released – and went to first responders, hospital workers and those most vulnerable – and then to people 65 and older – Sussex County led the way with the most people in the state receiving one of the vaccines. Right now, Sussex County and southern Kent County also lead the state with the most people who remain vulnerable – especially in the central and western parts of the counties.

Vaccine mobile clinics will be held in Sussex County on Thursday, July 22 at Delmar Middle School, Delmar, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Laurel Middle School, Laurel, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. For a full list of community-based events statewide including those organized by vaccinating partners and community groups at de.gov/getmyvaccine.