Coronavirus Booster Vaccinations Begin Next Week in Somerset, Wicomico & Worcester Counties

At this time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amendment of the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow specific individuals with compromised immune systems to receive a third additional vaccine dose (booster). Patients should talk to their doctors to determine if they need an additional dose and what the timing of that dose should be.

Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester County Health Departments will start providing Moderna and Pfizer boosters to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems starting next week. The 3rd dose should be administered at least four weeks after completing a primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series. Individuals will be able to contact their local health department to schedule their booster vaccine appointment.

Somerset – Call 443-523-1920 to schedule an appointment. Offering boosters on Wednesdays from 11:30am – 3:30pm and Friday’s from 9:30am – 1:30pm. Located at the Somerset MAC Center, 8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 3, Westover, MD 21871. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. (Moderna ONLY)

Wicomico – Monday August 23rd and Friday August 27th Visit www.wicomicohealth.org or call (410) 341- 4600 to schedule a booster vaccine appointment. Pfizer and Moderna

Worcester – Visit WorcesterHealth.org or call (667) 253-2140 to schedule a booster vaccine appointment

For more information please visit somersethealth.org, wicomicohealth.org or worcesterhealth.org.