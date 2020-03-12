Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Maryland

Governor Hogan holds a press conference Wednesday at the CHART State Operations Command Center in Hanover, MD.

Maryland now has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the three additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maryland.

The latest cases involve a Montgomery County resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain, a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, DC, and a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has notified local officials regarding the latest cases and investigating the potential exposure risk to the community.

Governor Hogan held a press conference Wednesday at the CHART State Operations Command Center in Hanover to provide additional updates on the State of Maryland’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Marylanders should be taking this pandemic very seriously,” said Governor Hogan. “All Marylanders need to understand that there may be significant disruption to your everyday lives for a period of time. We will continue tracking this and will be receiving and providing Marylanders with almost constant, up-to-the-minute information. I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus, because our highest priority is keeping our residents safe.”

Earlier today, the governor announced that a Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County has tested positive for COVID-19. While this will be classified as a Montana case, the Maryland and Anne Arundel County Health Departments are taking the lead on the investigation.

The governor also announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is requesting that Marylanders onboard the “Grand Princess” who are not showing symptoms return to the State of Maryland. The U.S. citizens on that ship are in the process of being transported to military bases for examination and to be quarantined. The state has informed HHS that they must test all 12 of these passengers for COVID-19. All who are cleared will be safely transported back to Maryland.

The administration has also been informed that a volunteer first responder in Montgomery County, a Virginia resident, has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is tied to the rector of Christ Church in Washington, DC, so the State of Maryland is coordinating this investigation with the Virginia and Washington, DC health departments. Maryland’s chief epidemiologist has cleared the firehouse where the first responder works and has no major concerns regarding potential exposure risk to the community.

For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, Marylanders should visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.