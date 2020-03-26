Coronavirus cases continue to climb with some recovering in Delaware

Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb in Delaware, but some are recovering.

There have been a total of 119 laboratory-confirmed cases in the state, including 15 additional cases since Tuesday.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed with the virus, 79 are from New Castle County, 14 are from Kent County, and 26 are from Sussex County. The total number of positive cases includes individuals who are currently ill and those who are considered “recovered.”

Four people who tested positive for coronavirus since March 11 have fully recovered from their illness.

Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms – three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice extreme social distancing for the remaining four days.

Of the 119 cases, 58 are male and 61 are female. The individuals range in age from 1 to 90. Fourteen individuals are currently hospitalized; seven are critically ill. The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals. DPH cannot confirm specific information even if other entities choose to make their own announcements.

On Sunday, March 22, Governor Carney issued the fourth and fifth modifications to his State of Emergency declaration, ordering Delawareans to stay at home whenever possible and closing all non-essential businesses in the state to help stop community spread of COVID-19. The orders went into effect at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. DPH recommends that individuals who are sick, even with mild symptoms that would be present with a cold or flu, are strongly advised to stay home to help prevent the spread of illness to others.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites began on Monday, March 23. These are not walk-in testing sites. A physician’s order or prescription is required for testing at one of the standing test sites (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-888-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.