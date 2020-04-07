Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in Delaware, approaching 1,000

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Delaware with the latest number rapidly approaching a thousand, representing the largest spike of confirmed cases in a single day thus far in the First State.

There are currently 928 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware, the Division of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday evening.

A total of 16 Delawareans have passed away due to complications. The most recent death involves a 67-year-old Sussex County man who had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized.

New Castle County remains the hardest hit of all three counties in the state with 571 confirmed cases, followed by Sussex County with 147, and then Kent County with 147.

As hospitals continue to see an increase in patients suffering from the virus, DPH is now reporting the total number of individuals hospitalized and those considered to be in critical condition throughout the state.

Currently, there are 147 patients hospitalized across the state with coronavirus. Among that number, 52 are critically ill.

A total of 144 people across the state have recovered from the virus, and there have been at least 7,628 who have tested negative, according to DPH.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means the virus is actively circulating in the community.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone who has coronavirus, or symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness.

Anyone without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

DPH began a new collaboration this week with the United Way of Delaware to triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

DPH requests asks Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2. Health-related questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.