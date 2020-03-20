Coronavirus Cases Increase in DE & MD

The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware have increased to a total of 387 positive cases. Delaware Public Health officials report there are 27 cases in New Castle County, 5 in Kent and 6 in Sussex County. They also recommend testing for people with a fever and either a cough or shortness of breath. You must contact your health care provider. If you don’t have a primary care physician – contact the DPH Call Center – 1-866-408-1899.

In Sussex County – the Beebe Healthcare Covid-19 Screening Line goes live at noon to provide screening and assessment of community members who do not have access to a primary care provider – that number is 302-645-3200 – have your driver’s license and insurance information ready when you call.