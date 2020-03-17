Coronavirus Doubles in Delaware; 1st Case in Sussex County

Delaware Public Health officials say coronavirus has doubled in the First State – with 8 additional positive cases – including one in Sussex County bringing the total to 16. The other 7 positive cases are in New Castle County – six of them took part in Christiana Care’s drive thru testing event over the weekend. The Sussex County case is a travel-related exposure. All results from last weekend’s drive-thru testing events have not yet returned. Health officials remind anyone who is sick to stay home and contact your primary care provider. Everyone else should limit social contacts and practice social distancing and practice good hand and cough hygiene.