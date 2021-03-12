Coronavirus Pop-up Testing Sites for Sussex & Kent Counties Next Week

Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“We need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “We are working to distribute the vaccine in a way that is fast and fair, but we need to continue to follow the safety precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, March 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, March 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(101 S. New Street, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Transformation AME Zion Church (702 Maple Parkway, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(702 Maple Parkway, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mt. Enon Baptist Church (600 N. Church St, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(600 N. Church St, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N. Walnut St, Milford, DE 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.