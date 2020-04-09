Coronavirus Takes 4 More Lives in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing four additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals.

In total, 23 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 57 to 94 years old.

Ten of the deaths have been related to long-term care facilities, including nine in New Castle County (six at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County. A total of 51 individuals from long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent individuals who died all had underlying health conditions, including a:

82-year-old male long-term care resident from New Castle County

63-year-old female from New Castle County

66-year-old male from Sussex County

57-year-old male from Sussex County

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

During Thursday’s update on coronavirus, Dr. Karyl Rattay advised that cloth face masks are recommended for anyone going out to a grocery or other store or pharmacy, where social distancing may not always be possible. She says this is a recommendation – not a requirement. If wearing a cloth face mask – do not touch the front of it with your fingers. It should also be washed daily. Click here for more guidance on cloth face masks

Projections of hospitalizations in Delaware over the next week

DEMA Director, AJ Schall says that Delaware’s hospitalizations are still low – below the 20% benchmark. However Delaware could reach 500 hospitalizations within the next week or so. Sites for Alternate health care sites have been designated to accommodate overflow patients from Delaware hospital systems as they begin to experience a surge in patients with coronavirus.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

1,209 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 701

Kent County cases: 214

Sussex County cases: 294

Males: 544; Females: 660; Unknown: 5

Age range: 1 to 97

Currently hospitalized: 201; Critically ill: 43 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 173

8,683 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

DPH epidemiologists are transitioning to a new data reporting system. During the transition period, not all fields (sex) have complete information.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

DPH began a new collaboration with the United Way of Delaware to better triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.