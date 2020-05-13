Coronavirus Testing Event in Seaford Thursday, May 14

DPH will hold the first testing event under Delaware’s expanded statewide testing program Thursday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., hosted by Nanticoke Health Services at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 1 Swain Road, Seaford.

This testing event will utilize saliva-based test kits. Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register at http://delaware.curativeinc.com, but on-site registration will also be available. Individuals being tested are advised to not eat or drink anything, or brush their teeth, for at least 20 minutes before their testing appointment, as it may decrease the accuracy of the test.