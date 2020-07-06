Coronavirus Testing This Week

Monday thru Friday at Hosmane Urology, Savannah Road, Lewes from 8:30 to 5:30 – drive thru nasal swab testing for people with and without symptoms. No doctor’s referral is needed but you do need to make an appointment – www.dpspa.com/covid19. NO WALKUPS.

Tues, July 7 at Rehoboth City Hall from 10am to 1pm – Saliva based testing – do not eat, drink or brush teeth 20 min prior to test. Free for people with and without symptoms – pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com. Limited on-site registration available.

Wed, July 8 & Thu, July 9 – Wicomico County Health Dept – at the Fritz Building in Salisbury each day from 9am to 3pm. No doctor’s referral is needed & interpreters will be on site. Nasal swab testing by appointment only – 410-912-6889 or 410-543-6943

Thursday, July 9 at Delaware Tech – Georgetown 2 to 4pm – Saliva based testing – do not eat, drink or brush teeth 20 min prior to test. Free for people with and without symptoms – pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com. Limited on-site registration available.

Mondays & Wednesdays – West Ocean City – This testing is by appointment – at the West Ocean City Park & Ride from 8:30am to noon. Call for an appointment the Worcester County Health Department for an appointment.