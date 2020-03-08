UPDATED: Coronavirus UPDATE – VA Marine & CPAC Attendee in MD Test Positive

UPDATED 3/8/20 8:30am: A Wilmington couple are among the passenger of the cruise ship that’s off the coast of San Francisco, California where 21 people – 19 crew and 2 guests – have tested positive with coronavirus. NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports the couple – Frank and Gail Sanderson – have been restricted to their room and have little to no contact with crew or other passengers. Princess Cruises website says a critically ill guest and companion were medically disembarked from the ship this morning for treatment unrelated to coronavirus. The ship is still waiting for directives from California and local response operations about where the ship will proceed and are following the guidelines of the CDC and California Department of Public Health.

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. The Secretary of Defense has been briefed and the White House has been notified.

A person who has been confirmed with coronavirus was in Maryland from February 27th through March 1st attending the CPAC Conference at the National Harbor. The notification comes from the New Jersey Department of Health. Maryland Health officials have also notified the CDC and the Governor’s Office has notified officials at the White House and the US Department of Health and Human Services. Attendees of the CPAC should monitor themselves for symptoms of a respiratory infection – including fever, cold-like symptoms, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. For more information – health.maryland.gov/coronavirus

Three Montgomery County Maryland residents have tested positive for coronavirus. A married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s were all on an Egyptian cruise on the Nile where they contracted the virus. One of the individuals who tested positive attended a recent gathering at The Village at Rockville – another attended an event in Philadelphia.

After three Maryland residents tested positive for coronavirus, Governor Larry Hogan has issued a State of Emergency as well as a directive requiring all state health insurers to waive costs associated with testing for the virus. Maryland Health officials say the state has been approved for in-state testing for the virus as well – and they have plenty of testing kits – with more expected to arrive on Monday. Click here for more information from Governor Hogan’s press conference on Friday.

In Delaware, there are no instances of coronavirus. Ten people who have been tested have had negative results for the virus. There are currently 23 people who are being monitored after traveling to countries with travel advisories related to coronavirus to be sure they don’t develop symptoms of coronavirus. A total of 65 have been monitored since February 7th. For information in Delaware from the Division of Public Health, call the information line at 1-866-408-1899 or email dphcall@delaware.gov