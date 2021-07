Image courtesy of DOC

Corrections officials are looking for an offender who failed to return from an approved work pass from the Sussex Community Correction Center in Georgetown on Friday. Officials have issued a warrant for escape after conviction for 22 year old Anthony Long of the Millsboro area. Long is black, about 5′ 8” and 173 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He was being held for 2nd degree robbery. If you know where Long is – contact local police.