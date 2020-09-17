Councilman Burton Declines To Run As Write-In

The path is clear for Mark Schaeffer to join Sussex County Council in January, representing District 3.

Councilman I.G. Burton confirmed Thursday to WGMD that he would not run as a write-in candidate. A petition at change.org had encouraged him to do so.

Burton lost to Schaeffer by fewer than four dozen votes in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Register of Wills Cindy Green was the winner of a three-way GOP primary in District 2. Because there was no Democratic opposition, Schaeffer and Green were elected to Council.