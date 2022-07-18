Countdown to the Maryland Primary

The Maryland Primary, delayed due to court action over redistricting, finally arrives Tuesday July 19th.

Numerous contests on the state, regional and local levels will be settled. Polls will be open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Anyone with questions about polling places may contact their local elections office.

Marylanders who wish to vote by mail must have the ballots postmarked by 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, or brought to a ballot drop box. A week of early voting concluded last Thursday.