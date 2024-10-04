Country Calling Festival Underway at the Ocean City Inlet

The first County Calling festival is underway on the beach and inlet parking lot in Ocean City today and Saturday. The festival is sold out – and is the second music festival in two weekends following last week’s Ocean’s Calling Festival. Like Ocean’s Calling – artist performances take place on three stages throughout the venue at staggered times with food and other vendors set up throughout the area – as well as businesses on the Boardwalk.

Ocean City native Jimmy Charles played Friday afternoon and Deale, Maryland natives, Brothers Osborne take the stage Saturday evening.