Court Operations at Kent County Courthouse to be Limited on 1/21/25 for Inauguration

Due to the impact of road closures and parking disruptions next Tuesday, January 21st related to inauguration ceremonies around the capitol in Dover, court operations at the Kent County Courthouse will be limited on the 21st and proceedings on that day will be rescheduled. This only relates to the Kent County Courthouse, operations at other courthouses – including Family Court (on Court Street) and Justice of the Peace Court 7 (on Bank Lane) – will proceed as usual.

COURT ADVISORY – GUBERNATORIAL INAUGURATION

Jan. 21, 2025

Due to ceremonies related to the gubernatorial inauguration of Matt Meyer, operations at the

Kent County Courthouse will be limited on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Traffic disruptions and significant parking restrictions around the Kent County Courthouse are expected to make it difficult for individuals to get to the courthouse on that day, so many proceedings scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025 will be rescheduled or postponed.

Staffing at the courthouse will be limited, so if you have business at the Kent County Courthouse on Jan. 21, 2025 please consider visiting on a different day. If you have a proceeding scheduled at the courthouse on Jan. 21, 2025, please check with your attorneys or the relevant court clerk to see if it has been rescheduled.

Note that these restrictions do not apply to proceedings at Family Court (on Court Street) or

Justice of the Peace Court 7 (on Bank Lane), as both facilities will be operating as normal on Jan. 21, 2025 or any remote proceedings scheduled to be conducted by the Zoom video platform.