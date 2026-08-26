Court Order Addresses Delaware Permanent Absentee Voting for 2026 Election

A Delaware court has issued an order allowing certain permanent absentee voters to continue voting by absentee ballot in the 2026 general election while a legal challenge to the state’s permanent absentee voting law continues. The August 19th order covers voters eligible under the Uniformed Overseas Citizens Absentee Voters Act, as well as voters who submitted permanent absentee applications after the 2024 general election. The lawsuit was filed by State Senator Gerald Hocker against the state’s election officials. Attorney General Kathy Jennings is defending the state’s permanent absentee voting law in the case. The outcome of the case will determine whether all existing permanent absentee voters receive ballots as they have in previous elections, or whether some voters will need to renew their applications. The case is being expedited ahead of the September primary and November general election, with oral arguments scheduled to begin September 4th.