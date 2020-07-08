Courts Warn Not To Ignore Notices To Appear

Delaware Justice of the Peace Courts are open, and anyone who receives a notice to appear must respond.

The J.P. Courts have largely returned to normal operations after being suspended due to the pandemic.

People who receive notices to appear but who may be reluctant to venture out are encouraged to contact the courts. It may be possible to make alternative arrangements. Many cases can be handled by video or phone.

“We understand some people may be reluctant to venture out due to the ongoing pandemic, but we need people who receive notices to appear to contact us if they will not be able to make their appearance. We are happy to work with you to make alternate arrangements, such as appearing by phone or by video, but we need to hear from you,” Justice of the Peace Court Chief Magistrate Alan Davis said.

The courts have also taken steps to ensure a clean and safe environment at court facilities, where visitors and court personnel are required to wear masks.