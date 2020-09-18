COVID-19 Church Restrictions Cause New Concern

Legal representatives for The Committee to Save Christmas take issue with the latest modifications in Governor John Carney’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. The group calls it a ‘reopening of the war on churches.’



Provisions in the Executive Order earlier this month reinstitute a requirement that a pastor, speaker or singer wear a mask when facing the congregation, or turn around and face a wall.

A federal lawsuit filed by Reverend Dr. Christopher Bullock of New Castle County in May challenged those and other provisions that limited in-person church gatherings. Many restrictions were lifted in early June, but religious leaders are concerned there could be more restrictions coming on how baptisms and communion are conducted.



The Neuberger Law Firm says pastors of three large congregations up and down the state say they will not abide by what they say is an illegal order.