Covid-19 Closings, Cancellations & Postponements

Peninsula Regional Health Systems to implement visitation changes –

PRHS will be implementing additional precautions and practices starting Friday, March 13.

They include:

o Visiting hours restricted to Noon until 8:00 p.m. at Nanticoke and Peninsula Regional. These will be implemented starting on Monday, March 16.

The remainder of these changes will begin on Friday, March 13.o No visitors under the age of 18 unless they are parents of hospitalized children. This includes infants and siblings across all areas of the hospitals.

o Limit of one visitor per patient. Only one person may accompany a patient into the hospital or into any of PRHS’s physician offices or immediate care centers. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the building and may not stay in lobbies or waiting areas. They may visit, but only after the first person has completed their visit and left the building.

o Visitors are required to check in at the front desk of any location.

o Visitors may be screened for flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Those exhibiting symptoms will be asked to leave and referred to their primary care provider. They will not be allowed to visit.

o If screening questions determine a visitor has traveled internationally, they will not be allowed to visit patients until after 14 days back in the United States.

o Labor and Delivery will be restricted to two visitors including the professional support person/post-partum helper.

Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for situations including events such as end of life. PRHS encourages friends, family and loved ones to use electronic devices and applications (phones, FaceTime, Skype, etc.) to keep in contact with patients.

