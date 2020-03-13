Covid-19 Closings, Cancellations & Postponements

SCHOOLS
- Laurel, DE School District Closed 3/12-13 – Schools will tentatively reopen on Monday, March 16.
- All Maryland Public Schools Closed 3/16 – 3/27
GOVERNMENT
Delaware State of Emergency – effective 8am, Friday, March 13
- Requires the DE National Guard to take actions to assist the state’s coronavirus response;
- Advises event organizers to cancel non-essential public gatherings of 100 people or more;
- Allows the state to conduct public meetings electronically;
- Prohibits price gouging, or an excessive price increase of goods or services.
Delaware State Legislature postponed to March 24
Maryland State of Emergency 3/11
New York City State of Emergency 3/12
US Capitol and White House closed to visitors
OTHER EVENTS/ACTIVITIES/ETC
- Sat, March 14 -Ruth Briggs King Meet & Greet – cancelled
- Following are known St Patrick’s Day parades that are postponed:
– Ocean City, Maryland – Sat, March 14
– Wilmington, Delaware – Sat, March 14
– New York, New York – Tue, March 17
– Chicago, Illinois – Sat, March 14
– Boston, Massachusetts – Sun, March 15
– Dublin, Ireland – Tue, March 17
– Louisville, Kentucky – Sat, March 14
– Bergen County, New Jersey – Sun, March 15 – postponed to Sept 12
– Morristown, New Jersey- Sat, March 14
– Savannah, Georgia – Tue, March 17
- Sun, March 15 – Biden – Sanders debate cancelled
- Rehoboth Beach – The City of Rehoboth Beach is suspending all public commission and committee meetings until further notice as a precaution due to Coronavirus.The Commissioners Regular Meeting will be held on Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m. with a condensed agenda to vote on the FY 2020-21 budget. This meeting will not be open to the public but is available to live stream at cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/Portal/.All City permitted special events are canceled through April.
- All sporting events, national, regional, college suspended – including March Madness
- DIAA – cancelling boys & girls basketball state tournaments
- Papal Mass, The Vatican
- Peninusla Regional Medical Center Healthfest Cancelled
- Peninsula Regional Health Systems to implement visitation changes –
PRHS will be implementing additional precautions and practices starting Friday, March 13.
They include:
o Visiting hours restricted to Noon until 8:00 p.m. at Nanticoke and Peninsula Regional. These will be implemented starting on Monday, March 16.
The remainder of these changes will begin on Friday, March 13.o No visitors under the age of 18 unless they are parents of hospitalized children. This includes infants and siblings across all areas of the hospitals.
o Limit of one visitor per patient. Only one person may accompany a patient into the hospital or into any of PRHS’s physician offices or immediate care centers. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the building and may not stay in lobbies or waiting areas. They may visit, but only after the first person has completed their visit and left the building.
o Visitors are required to check in at the front desk of any location.
o Visitors may be screened for flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Those exhibiting symptoms will be asked to leave and referred to their primary care provider. They will not be allowed to visit.
o If screening questions determine a visitor has traveled internationally, they will not be allowed to visit patients until after 14 days back in the United States.
o Labor and Delivery will be restricted to two visitors including the professional support person/post-partum helper.
Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for situations including events such as end of life. PRHS encourages friends, family and loved ones to use electronic devices and applications (phones, FaceTime, Skype, etc.) to keep in contact with patients.
Same for Beebe, Bayhealth, and Christiana
- Sat, March 21 – Ocean City, MD – Spaghetti for Possibilities Benefit Dinner at St Peter's Lutheran Church – postponed until October 17 – Tickets will be honored or you can request a refund. Or you may choose to consider the ticket a donation to camp if it has been paid for.
- Kennedy Center in DC and Broadway closed until end of March
- Thu, March 19 – The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce will be postponing the Spring Legislative Brunch and Manufacturing Conference. We are working closely with the Governor’s office and Delaware Technical Community College to determine an appropriate new date.
- The Milton Historical Society CLOSED – Effective Friday, March 13th through Thursday, April 30th
- Sat, March 21 – Nanticoke Memorial Hospital has chosen to cancel its Heart of Good Health Fair at Laurel High School in Laurel, Delaware.
- The City of Salisbury announces the following temporary actions aimed at minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our community.The City of Salisbury Emergency Operations Center is now at a Level 2 Activation (Watch). This level of activation indicates that an event may occur and City department heads and critical staff are monitoring and reporting information regularly to the City Administrator and Mayor.
Residents can anticipate the following effects to normal City operations:
EVENTS
- The Salisbury Marathon (April 4) and RunSBY Festival are cancelled. All registrations are deferred to the 2021 RunSBY Festival. Questions should be directed to sbymarathon@gmail.com.
- 3rd Friday Indoors (March 20, 2020) is on, unchanged, as there is no gathering associated with 3rd Friday Indoors.
- The Average Joe’s 0.5k will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.
- The Hops on the River event will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.
- The Census 2020 Neighborhood Walk will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.
- All events permitted by the City through Easter (April 12, 2020) are canceled. No City support services will be provided to these events and no leases of City property during that time period will be honored. Deposits will be returned, if requested, or held for a rescheduled date.
PUBLIC SERVICES
- All public safety services remain unchanged.
- All critical public services, including trash and recycling, water and sewer services remain unchanged.
- Until further notice, job applications, and requests for information on compensation or benefits from the City of Salisbury Human Resources Department should be accessed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, jobs@salisbury.md, https://salisbury.md/departments/human-resources.
- Until further notice, permit applications, document submissions and correspondence with the City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development should be accessed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, infdev@salisbury.md, https://salisbury.md/departments/infrastructure-development.
- Until further notice bill payment to the City of Salisbury Finance Department should be completed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, finance@salisbury.md, https://salisbury.md/departments/finance/pay.
- As of this release, City Council meetings are scheduled to continue without interruption.
- All City of Salisbury Boards, Commissions, Advisory Committees and Task Force meetings are canceled. Task Forces may continue to meet remotely.
- All City of Salisbury employee work travel out of state is hereby canceled during the period of the State of Emergency and all personal travel out of state is discouraged.
- Lewes Historical Society
– Children’s Discovery Center wing of the Lewes History Museum CLOSED
– April Tavern Talk postponed to June 5-6
– Lewes History Museum Monthly Speaker Series has been canceled for Friday, March 13th
- Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will suspend riding lessons from today through March 31, 2020 and our Open House, on March 14th.