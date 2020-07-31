COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing Available In OC This Weekend

Maryland has scheduled several large-scale COVID-19 Testing Events, including a drive-through testing program at the Ocean City Convention Center this weekend.

Appointments for a test can be made through the Worceter County Health Department by calling 410-632-1100, then pressing 8.

Additional testing clinics are also being planned for select weekends in August and September. A doctor’s order is not required.

Also, there are regular testing days at the West Ocean City park and ride and at the Worcester County Health offices in Pocomoke City.

Nearly 1.2-million coronavirus tests have been administered in Maryland.