COVID-19 Vax Available For Homebound Delawareans

Delawareans who are not able to get out for a COVID-19 vaccination can now arrange to get the shot by calling a new toll-free number.

Delaware Health and Social Services announced Tuesday that the service is available for eligible seniors and people with disabilities who may be homebound or people with a serious illness. DHSS will work with independent pharmacies in each county to deliver vaccinations to eligible Delawareans five years and older. Participating Pharmacies include Seaford Pharmacy, Express Pharmacy of Laurel, Ivira Pharmacy in Milford and Camden Pharmacy.

“Nothing is more important than getting more Delawareans vaccinated,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. “As a state, we are committed to removing as many barriers to access as possible. A toll-free line that older Delawareans and others who are homebound can call to be assessed for an in-home vaccination is an important step. So, too, is a new marketing campaign featuring older Delawareans, caregivers and individuals with disabilities.”

Requests for a vaccination or booster shot for a homebound Delawarean may be made by calling 1-888-491-4988.

Information is also available at www.vaccineaccessde.com

“One of the many lessons we’ve learned during the 21 months of this pandemic is that we have to meet communities where they are,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said. “Today’s announcement is about meeting seniors, individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers where they are. It’s about supporting them in getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, and it’s about ensuring that we can answer the unique questions that seniors and people with disabilities have about the vaccine.”