COVID Restrictions Lifted At Beach-Area Bars

Remaining COVID-19 emergency restrictions at bars in the Delaware beach areas have now been lifted.



Governor John Carney Thursday issued a revision to his omnibus State of Emergency order that required a reservation in order to be served at a bar. Bar patrons were also required to order food.



Bars were declared off-limits June 30th when a number of beach ZIP Codes were seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases. For much of the summer, drinks were served only at tableside. Around Labor Day, limited operations were allowed to resume.



Now that many of the visitors are gone, the restrictions are being eased although capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other health-related provisions remain in effect.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Carney said. “While we are easing these outbreak-related restrictions at the beach, Delawareans and visitors should stay vigilant. This virus can cause serious illness, especially among our most vulnerable loved ones, friends, and neighbors. We know what works. Wear a mask in public settings. Avoid gatherings and wash your hands frequently. That will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the winter season.”