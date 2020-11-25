COVID Spreads To 3 Del. Correctional Facilities

Three Delaware correctional facilities are now affected by coronavirus cases.



The Delaware Department of Correction Tuesday reported that additional cases have turned up in four housing buildings at James T. Vaughn Correctional center near Smyrna. Also, there is a cluster of cases at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. The DOC previously announced cases at James T. Vaughn as well as at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle.



More than 86-percent of inmates who have tested positive have not experienced symptoms. Those who have experienced symptoms have had mild symptoms, according to the DOC.



Work release programs statewide were temporarily suspended last week, and in-person visitation with offenders has been suspended since November 12th.

“For the first time since COVID-19 reached Delaware, we have active inmate COVID cases at three separate facilities,” Delaware Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “More than 86% of the inmates who have tested positive have no symptoms and those with symptoms are mild. We are staying ahead of these clusters by identifying them proactively, quarantining inmates in COVID treatment centers at JTVCC, HRYCI and BWCI, and providing quality care to get the individuals better.”