COVID Testing Available Across Delmarva

Pop-up testing for coronavirus is available today (Monday) at several locations.



Delaware Public Health has scheduled testing events at Epworth United Methodist Church on Holland Glade Road in Rehoboth and at Delaware Tech in Georgetown. Both locations are scheduled to be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Appointments for a test can be made at delaware.curativeinc.com.



In Kent County, a testing program is open at Delaware Tech in Dover, also between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.



The Wicomico County Health Department is hosting a walk-up testing event at Washington High School in Princess Anne today between noon and four. No appointment is needed, and appointments are not being scheduled.



Worcester County Health offers drive-through testing today at the Commission on Aging in Snow Hill between 12:30 and 3:30.