Crab Shedding House Fire Under Investigation

A Crab shedding house that was being used as a maintenance shop was damaged in a fire overnight–just before 2:00 a.m. The scene of the fire was at North 7th Street in Crisfield, Somerset County. The fire started inside in the back part of the building, but the cause remains under investigation. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the loss of contents was estimated at $175,000 and the structural damage was also estimated at $175,000.