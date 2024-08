Here are the 2024 election totals:

Registered voters for 2024: 1655

Number of voters: 652

Number of absentee voters: 495

Total voters: 1147

SEATS FOR COMMISSIONER (TWO):

Suzanne Goode, # of votes: 521 ***

Rachel Macha, # of votes: 448

Mark Saunders, # of votes: 489

Craig Thier, # of votes: 611 ***

The winners will be sworn into office on September 20.