UPDATED: Crash at Route 24 & Long Neck Road Sends 2 to Hospital

UPDATED – 11:45am – A vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Long Neck Road Monday night around 10pm sent at least two people to area medical facilities. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 17 year old Millsboro girl was in the left turn lane on Route 24 and had the green turn light. Police say the KIA Sportage, driven by a 60 year old woman from Millsboro, was westbound on Route 24 and failed to stop at the red light and struck the Hyundai. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital Police say the driver of the KIA was ticketed for failure to have insurance in her possession.

ORIGINAL STORY – FROM IRVFC – A vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Long Neck Road Monday night around 10pm sent three people to area medical facilities. Indian River emergency personnel say that a Hyundai Sonata and KIA Sportage collided. One patient was trapped inside one vehicle while the other vehicle caught fire.

Delaware State Police also responded and are investigating.