Crash at Rt 1 & Brick Granary Road Sends 9 to area Hospitals

Nine people were taken to area hospitals after a crash just after 8 last night on Route 1 at Brick Granary Road. Delaware State Police tell WGMD that an RV driven by a New Jersey man was stopped on Brick Granary Road at the stop sign then entered the intersection where it collided with a Volkswagen SUV that was southbound on Route 1.

The RV rotated and stopped in the center median. The SUV came to a stop in the southbound lanes. Five passengers and the driver of the SUV were taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus where they were treated for undetermined injuries – a 2 month old was later flown to A-I DuPont for examination.

Three people in the RV including the driver were taken to Beebe Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were cited – the driver of the SUV for driving without a valid license and seatbelt violations. The driver of the RV was cited for failure to remain stopped at a stop sign.