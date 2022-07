A stretch of Shiloh Church Road east of Laurel has been closed because of a serious personal injury crash.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at about 7:00 a.m. Shiloh Church Road was closed between Johnson Road and East Trap Pond Road for emergency response vehicles at the scene.

State Police said the closure was anticipated to last about five hours, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.