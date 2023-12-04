Crash Damages Utility Pole at Routes 113 & 24 in Millsboro

Image courtesy DelDOT

Millsboro Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Routes 113 and 24 just after 12:30 this morning. Police Chief Brian Calloway tells the Talk of Delmarva that a westbound vehicle crossing Route 113 collided with a southbound vehicle on Route 113. Police say after the collision, the southbound vehicle hit a utility pole taking out the traffic lights. Police do not know which vehicle had the green light and there were no witnesses to the crash. No injuries were reported.