Crash East of Cambridge Saturday Left 1 Dead and 2 Injured

Maryland State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday east of Cambridge. The crash occurred in the area of Route 50 and Mt Holly Road. Police say 92 year old Sarah Geulta of Church Creek was a passenger in a Chevy and was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she later died. The driver of the Chevy was taken to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Cambridge for treatment. The driver of a pickup truck was also transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury.

Police say Route 50 was closed for over an hour – the cause of the crash remains under investigation.