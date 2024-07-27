Crash East of Georgetown Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Georgetown Police are investigating a crash in the parking lot at Sussex Academy on Airport Road Friday night just before 9pm. Police say a 23 year old man was driving an Infinity, entered the parking lot and drove to the back of the school – then accelerated and struck a concrete barrier causing the vehicle to roll over – coming to rest back on its wheels. The 23 year old occupant was found on the ground suffering from serious injuries – he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation suggest speed and alcohol may be a factor – the investigation is continuing.