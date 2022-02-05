Update: Crash East of Laurel Leaves 1 Dead

(Update)

The driver who died in a crash on Laurel Road late Friday night has been identified.

Delaware State Police say 72-year-old James Watson of Millsboro was in a car that was hit by a tractor-trailer head-on.

The truck crossed the center line of the roadway.

According to State Police, Watson died at the scene of the crash.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Bridgeville man, was not injured.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

(original story)

