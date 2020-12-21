Crash Friday Near Fruitland Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on the Route 13 Bypass south of the overpass for Route 13 Business in the Fruitland area Friday night after 9:30. Police found a Toyota 4Runner went off the roadway in a curve and struck the guardrails and then overturned – both people in the SUV were ejected. One person, 44 year old Jason Morris of Delmar, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene while 41 year old Jessica Hammond of Ocean City was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash and who was driving the SUV.