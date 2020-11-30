Crash In Caroline Co. Kills 1-Year-Old Child

A one-year-old child has died of injuries suffered in a three-vehicle wreck in Caroline County.



According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to the crash Thanksgiving night in the area of Route 404 and Route 480 near Denton.



An investigation determined that the three westbound vehicles approached a red traffic signal.

Two of them slowed down, but a passenger in the third vehicle said the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency and was not stopping the vehicle. The passenger grabbed the steering wheel but struck one car, which was sent into the other vehicle.



One-year-old Loretta Fugate died in a hospital Friday. She was in one of the vehicles that was struck, which was driven by 31-year-old Curtis Fugate of Port Republic, Maryland.



The other car that was hit was driven by 66-year-old James Perrone of Lewes. The striking vehicle was driven by 23-year-old Arthur Callaghna of Chester, who remained in a hospital over the weekend.

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation.