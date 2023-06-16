Crash in Denton Leaves Harrington Man Dead

A crash on Route 317 at Baker Road in Denton has left a Harrington man dead and an 8 year old female passenger hospitalized. Preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police shows that just after 2pm, 29 year old Vincent Benson of Harrington was driving his pickup on Route 317 at Baker Road in Denton, when he drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer. Benson was pronounced dead at the scene, his 8 year old passenger was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.