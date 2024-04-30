Crash in Dover Leave PA Motorcycle Rider Dead

A crash Monday afternoon just after 12:30 left a Pennsylvania man dead. Dover Police say a Nissan SUV collided with a motorcycle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane. The 64 year old victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police say the SUV, driven by a 20 year old Middletown man failed to stop for traffic and struck the rear of the motorcycle which was stopped for a red light. The investigation is continuing.